Sarbananda Sonowal launches ₹500 air conditioned Yamuna cruise in Delhi

Delhi just got a new way to chill by the river!

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal kicked off a cruise service on the Yamuna, running four to five kilometers between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur.

For ₹500, you and up to 29 friends can hop aboard an air-conditioned boat for a scenic ride, perfect for anyone looking to see Delhi from a different angle.