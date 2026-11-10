Sarbananda Sonowal launches ₹500 air conditioned Yamuna cruise in Delhi
Delhi just got a new way to chill by the river!
Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal kicked off a cruise service on the Yamuna, running four to five kilometers between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur.
For ₹500, you and up to 29 friends can hop aboard an air-conditioned boat for a scenic ride, perfect for anyone looking to see Delhi from a different angle.
Delhi riverfront revival with online bookings
This isn't just about boat rides: the cruise is part of a bigger push to revive Delhi's riverfront, thanks to the Inland Waterways Authority and the city government.
You can book tickets online through Delhi Tourism, with four trips running daily.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta hopes it'll help locals reconnect with the Yamuna.
The service is aimed at offering residents and tourists a new way to experience the city and its riverfront.