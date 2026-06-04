Sarthak Sidhant, 17, uncovers alleged irregularities in CBSE OSM tender
Sarthak Sidhant, a 17-year-old student, uncovered alleged irregularities in CBSE's On-Screen Marking (OSM) tender process.
Thanks to his self-taught programming skills and early technology curiosity, sparked by his computer engineer parents, he spotted issues that led to scrutiny of the tender process, a parliamentary review, an Education Ministry inquiry, political reactions, and the transfer of senior CBSE officials.
He started using a computer mouse at age three, which set the stage for his big discovery.
Self-taught coder plans engineering in Bengaluru
By middle school, Sidhant was already teaching himself to code and later got into robotics, IoT, and AI.
His findings about the OSM system led to an Education Ministry inquiry and a parliamentary review.
Now finishing Class 12 with science and technology subjects, he plans to study engineering in Bengaluru and hopes to use AI and data science to improve public systems.