Sarthak Sidhant flags major problems in CBSE OSM system
Sarthak Sidhant, a Class 12 student, has flagged major problems with CBSE's on-screen marking (OSM) system.
He shared his findings with the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, highlighting discrepancies related to financial requirements and Coempt Edu Teck Pvt Ltd (the company handling OSM) did not meet financial requirements and hid its past blacklisting.
Sidhant also spotted at least 15 gaps in CBSE's tender documents, including missing rules that should have kept weak bidders out.
Committee asks CBSE to explain lapses
The committee was impressed by Sidhant's thorough research, with some members saying he could be considered for the adviser role.
Now, they have asked CBSE officials to explain these issues at their next meeting and to identify who was responsible for the lapses—and what disciplinary action has been taken against them.