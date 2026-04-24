Sarvodaya College students used phones to cheat despite 'copy-free' policy
India
At Sarvodaya College in Mul, Maharashtra, students were caught using mobile phones to cheat during exams on April 22, even after paying 300 rupees to get access.
This happened despite the government's "copy-free" policy, raising big questions about how seriously rules are enforced and whether officials looked the other way.
Students protest bribery, overcrowding, missing toilets
The cheating incident led to protests, with students speaking up about bribery and lack of basic amenities.
Many had to squeeze three to a bench or even sit on the floor, and there was a lack of basic toilet facilities for around 400 students.
The whole episode has put a spotlight on deeper issues of fairness and transparency at the college.