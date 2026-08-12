Sarwanand Koul Premi murder probe prompts 9 J-K SIA raids
Jammu and Kashmir's State Investigation Agency (SIA) just raided nine spots as part of a fresh look into the 1990 murders of Kashmiri Pandit poet-scholar Sarwanand Koul Premi and his son.
The case, which first started at a local police station in Anantnag, is now under the SIA as it digs into old attacks on Kashmiri Pandits from the militancy era.
Investigators identify planners in Premi murders
Investigators say they've found new clues, including who planned and carried out the killings.
Rajender, Premi's son, said he welcomes these efforts and hopes justice will finally reach all families affected.
These murders were part of a wave of violence that forced more than 500,000 Kashmiri Pandits to leave their homes, with up to 2,000 people losing their lives.
Community groups see these raids as a step toward real accountability after decades of waiting.