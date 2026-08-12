Sarwanand Koul Premi murder probe prompts 9 J-K SIA raids

Investigators say they've found new clues, including who planned and carried out the killings.

Rajender, Premi's son, said he welcomes these efforts and hopes justice will finally reach all families affected.

These murders were part of a wave of violence that forced more than 500,000 Kashmiri Pandits to leave their homes, with up to 2,000 people losing their lives.

Community groups see these raids as a step toward real accountability after decades of waiting.