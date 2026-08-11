Satellites spot over 5,000km monsoon belt across Asia
India
A huge monsoon cloud belt, over 5,000km long, has been spotted on satellite images, running from Pakistan and northwest India all the way to China.
This active monsoon phase is bringing clusters of thunderstorms and heavy rain, with the India Meteorological Department having forecast widespread rain and thunderstorms across several parts of the country, including northern India.
Himalayan foothills face intense downpours
Northern India and the Himalayan foothills are seeing especially thick clouds as moist winds hit the mountains, leading to intense local downpours.
The whole system acts like a giant conveyor belt for moisture across Asia, showing just how connected our weather really is.