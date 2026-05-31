Satyabrata Kumar takes VRS after nearly 12 years at ED
Satyabrata Kumar, the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer who spent nearly 12 years at the Enforcement Directorate tackling big-money cases like Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya, has opted for voluntary retirement.
He also worked on the Mahadev betting app investigation.
After moving back to Customs, he was posted in Siliguri as Commissioner (Appeals).
Kumar's retirement approved 11 years early
Kumar's retirement was approved by the government in April 2026, about 11 years ahead of schedule, which definitely turned heads since few IRS officers spend so much time with the ED.
His departure follows another senior ED officer, Kapil Raj, who left last year.
Over his career, Kumar helped uncover major frauds and was instrumental in the attachment of several foreign-based assets worth crores, making his exit a notable moment for India's financial crime investigations.