Satyabrata Kumar takes VRS after nearly 12 years at ED

Kumar's retirement approved 11 years early

Kumar's retirement was approved by the government in April 2026, about 11 years ahead of schedule, which definitely turned heads since few IRS officers spend so much time with the ED.

His departure follows another senior ED officer, Kapil Raj, who left last year.

Over his career, Kumar helped uncover major frauds and was instrumental in the attachment of several foreign-based assets worth crores, making his exit a notable moment for India's financial crime investigations.