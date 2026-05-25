Satyanarayana Rokkalla stabbed himself during Kochi airport drug seizure India May 25, 2026

A drug bust at Kochi Airport took an unexpected turn when Satyanarayana Rokkalla, accused of smuggling, stabbed himself with scissors during the seizure process.

He and his friend, Arunkumar Pandiri, had just landed from Bangkok when authorities found about 3.5kg of suspected methaqualone hidden in soap-like bars in their luggage.