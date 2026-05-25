Satyanarayana Rokkalla stabbed himself during Kochi airport drug seizure
India
A drug bust at Kochi Airport took an unexpected turn when Satyanarayana Rokkalla, accused of smuggling, stabbed himself with scissors during the seizure process.
He and his friend, Arunkumar Pandiri, had just landed from Bangkok when authorities found about 3.5kg of suspected methaqualone hidden in soap-like bars in their luggage.
Officials say injury minor, men detained
Despite the self-inflicted injury, which officials said was minor, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, or DRI, kept things moving.
Both men were brought before a court soon after and are now in custody.