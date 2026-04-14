Satyavva Helavi allegedly killed by relatives over inter caste relationship
India
A tragic case from Belagavi, Karnataka: 26-year-old Satyavva Santosh Helavi was allegedly killed by her own relatives for being in an inter-caste relationship.
After she eloped with Krishna Sahadev Patil on February 17, her family brought her back and took her to Maharashtra, where they reportedly tried to pressure her to end the relationship.
When she refused, they allegedly poisoned her and quickly cremated the body.
Cremation worker report prompts 3 arrests
The case was uncovered when a cremation worker noticed something odd about how fast the funeral happened and reported it.
Police found inconsistencies in the family's statements and, after questioning Helavi's mother and hearing from Patil, arrested three of Helavi's relatives.
The investigation is ongoing.