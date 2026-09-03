Satyendar Jain granted bail in DJB case, lawyer cites custody
India
Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain just got bail in a DJB corruption case, where he was accused of being involved in shady deals around sewage treatment plant tenders.
His lawyer pointed out that Jain was already in custody in another case when the tenders were floated in October 2022, so he could not have influenced them.
Other accused jailed, ACB probes Euroteck
While Jain is out on bail, other accused are staying behind bars until at least September 17.
The Anti-Corruption Branch says there was a commission deal made through an intermediary between DJB officials and a company called Euroteck.
They are also looking into how the project size was doubled without proper checks, and whether rules were bent to favor certain tech providers.