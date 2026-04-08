Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra granted bail over alleged no-objection forgery
India
The owners of Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa, Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, have been granted bail again, this time for allegedly forging a no-objection certificate to get their club's licenses.
This follows an earlier bail after a devastating fire at their club in December 2025 that claimed 25 lives.
Charge sheet names 13 including Luthras
Goa Police recently filed a charge sheet against 13 people, including the Luthras, blaming them for serious safety lapses and calling it "gross criminal negligence."
The case highlights the deep loss felt by 25 families, and the court is still working through who should be held responsible for what happened.