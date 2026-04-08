Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra granted bail over alleged no-objection forgery India Apr 08, 2026

The owners of Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa, Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, have been granted bail again, this time for allegedly forging a no-objection certificate to get their club's licenses.

This follows an earlier bail after a devastating fire at their club in December 2025 that claimed 25 lives.