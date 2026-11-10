Saurabh, President's Bodyguard, critically injured in Uttar Pradesh Diwali shooting
India
Diwali night in Uttar Pradesh took a shocking turn when Saurabh, a member of the President's Bodyguard, was shot after a dispute over firecrackers with neighbors in Gopalpur Khadana village.
Things escalated quickly: an argument broke out, and one neighbor fired a country-made pistol.
The bullet hit Saurabh in the head after bouncing off a wall, leaving him critically injured.
FIR against neighbors Dheeraj and Monu
An FIR has been filed against the accused neighbors, Dheeraj and Monu, who also allegedly assaulted Saurabh's brothers when they tried to help.
After first aid at Baraut Community Health Centre, Saurabh was moved to a Meerut hospital for surgery and is currently in the ICU.
Police are investigating.