Saurabh, President's Bodyguard, critically injured in Uttar Pradesh Diwali shooting

Diwali night in Uttar Pradesh took a shocking turn when Saurabh, a member of the President's Bodyguard, was shot after a dispute over firecrackers with neighbors in Gopalpur Khadana village.

Things escalated quickly: an argument broke out, and one neighbor fired a country-made pistol.

The bullet hit Saurabh in the head after bouncing off a wall, leaving him critically injured.