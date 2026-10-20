Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka jailed over peace bond breach
Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, who lead the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), are stuck in Tihar Jail after being accused of breaking a peace bond they signed just days earlier.
They were first detained at Delhi airport, then released after furnishing bonds of ₹50,000 each and undertaking to keep the peace for a year.
Their participation in the October 13 protest at Jantar Mantar landed them back in legal hot water.
Magistrate questions Das and Ranka's sureties
Even though Das and Ranka have not yet been named as accused in these FIRs, the main issue is whether they broke their peace bond.
The special executive magistrate has also raised questions about problems with the sureties (the people who guaranteed they would follow court rules), which is part of why they are still locked up.
Meanwhile, separate criminal investigations into the protest are ongoing.