Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka jailed over peace bond breach

Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, who lead the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), are stuck in Tihar Jail after being accused of breaking a peace bond they signed just days earlier.

They were first detained at Delhi airport, then released after furnishing bonds of ₹50,000 each and undertaking to keep the peace for a year.

Their participation in the October 13 protest at Jantar Mantar landed them back in legal hot water.