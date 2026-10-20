Saurav Das Ashutosh Ranka seek night hearing at Delhi HC

Das and Ranka were picked up on October 13 after allegedly climbing a locked gate at Jantar Mantar to protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

They're alleged to have obstructed police personnel from carrying out their official duties, but argue their actions weren't a threat.

CJP legal affairs head Ratna Singh said, "We have moved the Delhi High Court and requested an urgent night hearing. Saurav and Ashutosh should not spend a single minute behind bars. Their liberty must not be curtailed because of political games. Justice must not wait."

The petition said surety paperwork was mishandled, making things even tougher for them.