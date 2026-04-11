SBI and HDFC branches closed across India for 2nd Saturday
India
If you were planning a bank visit today, heads up: branches of SBI, HDFC Bank, and others across India are closed. It's the second Saturday of the month, which is a regular holiday for banks under RBI rules.
Don't worry though, online and mobile banking are still up and running.
Banks also close on April 25
April has a bunch of other bank holidays too. Besides all Sundays off, there are regional breaks for Ambedkar Jayanti (like in Chennai and Mumbai) and Pohela Boishakh in some states.
Plus, banks will close again on April 25 (fourth Saturday).
If you need to visit a branch this month, it's worth double-checking your local schedule!