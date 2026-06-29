SBI warned 3 months before Ram temple donation theft
Turns out, the State Bank of India (SBI) had already raised red flags about cash-counting problems at the Ram Temple three months before a large sum in donations went missing.
SBI wanted to replace some outsourced staff over concerns about money handling, but temple trust officials reportedly kept those workers on until the theft finally came to light.
Police arrest 8 including outsourced staff
Police have arrested eight people so far, including outsourced staff. Two SBI employees who managed the cash counting are under investigation.
Investigators are digging into deleted phone data to track down how the money moved and who was involved.
In response, the temple trust plans to introduce stricter hiring and monitoring rules to help make sure something like this does not happen again.