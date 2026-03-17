SC: All mothers, even those with adult kids, deserve maternity benefits
Big news: The Supreme Court has ruled that all adoptive mothers in India now get the same maternity benefits as biological mothers, no matter how old their adopted child is.
The judges pointed out that women's unpaid care work (like managing the home and looking after family) often goes unnoticed, even though it keeps both families and the economy running.
Court calls for shared parenting at home
The court didn't stop there: it called for more shared parenting at home and even suggested a proper paternity leave policy.
The judges said giving maternity benefits helps women balance jobs and caregiving, calling it a step toward real equality.
They also highlighted how tough it can be for moms (adoptive or biological) to juggle everything, especially since society still expects women to handle most of the household work.