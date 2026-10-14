SC asks Centre to consider farmer compensation for elephant damage
India
The Supreme Court has asked the central government to consider paying farmers when elephants damage their crops, a big step in balancing wildlife protection with people's livelihoods.
This came up during a hearing about keeping elephant corridors safe across states, where the court also requested a detailed update on what is blocking these animal pathways.
SC bans fireball use against elephants
The court called out states using dangerous methods like fireballs to scare elephants away, especially in West Bengal, and ordered these tactics to stop.
Officials say they are still gathering more information from different states before giving a full report.
The overall goal: protect both elephants and local communities trying to coexist.