Supreme Court issues guidelines to enhance road safety

The Supreme Court of India has issued comprehensive guidelines to enhance road safety across the country. These include a ban on parking heavy vehicles on highways and strict action against illegal roadside structures. The court emphasized that preventable road deaths violate the right to life and directed authorities to take action within fixed timelines.

Fatality statistics National highways account for nearly 30% of all fatalities A bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and AS Chandurkar noted that national highways, which make up only 2% of India's total road length, are responsible for nearly 30% of all road fatalities. The court stressed that even one life lost due to avoidable hazards like illegal parking or blackspots is a failure of the state's protective umbrella.

Safety directives Prohibition on parking heavy vehicles on highways The Supreme Court has issued several directives to the Ministry of Road and Transport, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), and states/UTs. These include prohibiting heavy vehicles from parking on national highway carriageways or paved shoulders unless at designated areas. The court also directed enforcement through Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS), real-time alerts to state police, GPS-timestamped photographic evidence, and integrated eChallan generation.

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Compliance deadline Court mandates compliance within 60 days The court mandated compliance with these directives by officials of NHAI, state police, and transport departments within 60 days. It also prohibited the construction or operation of new commercial structures within the Right of Way (ROW) of national highways. District magistrates are to enforce the demolition/removal of unauthorized structures within 60 days as per established procedures.

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