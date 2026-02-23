SC directs judges to resolve voter claims ahead of polls
After a standoff between the West Bengal government and the Election Commission, the Supreme Court has asked Calcutta High Court's Chief Justice to bring in serving and retired judges to handle tricky voter claims for the state's Special Intensive Revision (SIR).
This move comes as officials scramble to fix issues ahead of upcoming state elections.
150 session court judges, 7 retired HC judges roped in
There are an estimated 4.5-5.0 million pending voter claims—yep, that many!
To get through them all, a decision was taken to appoint 250 judicial officers; separate reports say 150 judges from district session courts will be engaged and seven former Calcutta High Court judges have been identified.
The High Court even canceled leaves of all judicial officers till further orders, and directed those on leave to resume, excluding emergency medical leave, so hearings can wrap up on time.
It's a huge effort to make sure everyone who deserves a vote gets counted fairly, just ahead of critical state elections.