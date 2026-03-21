SC flags concern over police parading accused on social media
The Supreme Court has raised a red flag about how quickly police videos and photos of accused people end up on social media, sometimes showing them handcuffed or paraded around.
The justices said this kind of exposure can threaten the right to a fair trial, especially when such posts create a vitiating atmosphere or contribute to pretrial bias.
PIL asks for guidelines to stop police from posting online
A recent public interest litigation (PIL) asked the Supreme Court to set clear guidelines stopping police from posting such content online.
The court said mainstream media are by and large responsible but voiced concern about the atomized nature of social media, and indicated the police SOP should address police social-media handles and suggested the petitioner seek a broader remedy (including social media) by refiling after April.
For now, they've suggested the petition be refiled with an even broader focus after April.