SC flags concern over police parading accused on social media

PIL asks for guidelines to stop police from posting online

A recent public interest litigation (PIL) asked the Supreme Court to set clear guidelines stopping police from posting such content online.

The court said mainstream media are by and large responsible but voiced concern about the atomized nature of social media, and indicated the police SOP should address police social-media handles and suggested the petitioner seek a broader remedy (including social media) by refiling after April.

For now, they've suggested the petition be refiled with an even broader focus after April.