SC grants bail to Sanjay Sureka in 6,210.72cr money laundering
India
The Supreme Court has granted bail to Sanjay Sureka, owner of Concast Steel and Power Limited, in a massive ₹6,210.72 crore money laundering case.
The judges said the trial is so complex, with piles of documents and around 98 witnesses, that keeping him locked up wasn't justified right now.
ED arrested Sureka over 62-shell-company scheme
Sureka was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate for allegedly inflating his company's turnover to get big bank loans, then moving the money through 62 shell companies.
His bail comes with strict rules: he has to give up his passport, get court approval before any foreign trips, avoid tampering with evidence or attempting to influence witnesses, or risk losing his freedom again.