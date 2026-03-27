SC: Madiga community members lose SC status if they convert
On March 24, 2026, the Supreme Court ruled that Madiga community members will lose their Scheduled Caste (SC) status if they convert to any religion other than Hinduism, Buddhism, or Sikhism.
This means switching to religions like Christianity or Islam would make them ineligible for SC benefits and protections.
Controversy surrounds the ruling
The decision has sparked debate: Christian groups and activists called it unfair and urged the government to step in, while some Hindu organizations supported the move as being true to the Constitution.
The government argued that Dalit Muslims and Christians shouldn't get SC benefits since their religions are considered "foreign."
Meanwhile, a special commission led by ex-Chief Justice K.G. Balakrishnan is reviewing whether converts should get SC status too; its report is expected in April.