SC: Madiga community members lose SC status if they convert

Controversy surrounds the ruling

The decision has sparked debate: Christian groups and activists called it unfair and urged the government to step in, while some Hindu organizations supported the move as being true to the Constitution.

The government argued that Dalit Muslims and Christians shouldn't get SC benefits since their religions are considered "foreign."

Meanwhile, a special commission led by ex-Chief Justice K.G. Balakrishnan is reviewing whether converts should get SC status too; its report is expected in April.