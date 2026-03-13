SC: OBC creamy layer criteria now includes job roles
The Supreme Court just made it clear: if you're an OBC candidate, your parents' income isn't the only thing that counts for creamy layer status: their job role and position matter too.
This decision came on March 11, 2026, after the court dismissed government appeals against earlier high court rulings.
Judges say looking only at income isn't fair
The court rejected the 2004 clarificatory letter's approach of treating salary income alone as determinative for creamy-layer status, holding that the clarification cannot be interpreted to override the 1993 policy and make income the sole criterion.
The judges pointed out that just looking at income brackets—without considering job roles—isn't fair or legal.
This move aims to treat government, PSU, and private employees more equally.
Authorities have 6 months to review claims
If you're applying under the OBC category, authorities now have six months to review claims using these updated criteria.
The court directed authorities to create supernumerary posts where necessary to accommodate affected candidates.
The current income ceiling is ₹8 lakh (last revised in 2017); the judgment did not rule on changing that figure.