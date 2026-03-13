SC: OBC creamy layer criteria now includes job roles

Judges say looking only at income isn't fair

The court rejected the 2004 clarificatory letter's approach of treating salary income alone as determinative for creamy-layer status, holding that the clarification cannot be interpreted to override the 1993 policy and make income the sole criterion.

The judges pointed out that just looking at income brackets—without considering job roles—isn't fair or legal.

This move aims to treat government, PSU, and private employees more equally.