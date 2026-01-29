SC puts UGC's new equity rules on hold, calls them "vague"
India
The Supreme Court has paused the University Grants Commission's 2026 equity regulations for colleges and universities, saying the rules are "vague and capable of misuse."
For now, the older 2012 guidelines will stay in place while things get sorted out.
Why does it matter?
Petitioners argued these new rules only protect certain groups (SC, ST, OBC) from discrimination and leave out others—possibly violating Article 14 of the Constitution.
The court wants an expert committee to review and fix the language so nobody gets left out or unfairly treated.
The decision is a reminder that promoting fairness in education needs careful thought to avoid dividing students or causing more problems than it solves.