SC questions Delhi's new school fees law rollout
The Supreme Court has raised eyebrows over Delhi's decision to roll out a new school fees law right in the middle of the academic year.
This law says any fee hike needs approval from a committee with parents, school reps, and government members—and bans extra "capitation" charges.
Why does this matter?
Private schools and minority groups are worried the Act gives too much control to the government and takes away their independence.
They've challenged it in court, arguing it clashes with constitutional rights and replaces an older law.
For now, deadlines for setting up these committees and submitting fees have been pushed back a bit, but everyone's waiting for the next hearing (no date specified in the source).
If you're a student or parent in Delhi, these changes could affect how your school handles fees going forward.