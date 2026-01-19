SC questions Delhi's new school fees law rollout

Why does this matter?

Private schools and minority groups are worried the Act gives too much control to the government and takes away their independence.

They've challenged it in court, arguing it clashes with constitutional rights and replaces an older law.

For now, deadlines for setting up these committees and submitting fees have been pushed back a bit, but everyone's waiting for the next hearing (no date specified in the source).

If you're a student or parent in Delhi, these changes could affect how your school handles fees going forward.