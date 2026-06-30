SC refuses PIL to probe Bharat Bhushan Tiwari's encounter killing

Probe request

PIL sought FIR against police team

The PIL sought an FIR against the police team involved in Tiwari's killing and demanded an independent probe by a committee headed by a former Supreme Court judge. The petition points to the statement by Tiwari's father that his son was shot even after he laid down his weapon. "The police when becomes DARE DEVILS than the entire Rule of law collapses and generates fear in the mind of people against police which is very dangerous for...democracy," the plea states.