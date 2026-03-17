SC rejects plea to declare Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti holiday
India
The Supreme Court has turned down a request to make Guru Gobind Singh's birthday a national holiday.
The plea, filed by the All India Shiromani Singh Sabha, was dismissed by the judges without much explanation.
An official order is still on the way.
Petition called for uniformity in declaring public holidays
The petition was actually about more than just one holiday. It called out how India's system for declaring public holidays can feel random and influenced by politics.
Senior advocate Vikas Singh argued that clear rules are needed so everyone knows where things stand.
With the plea dismissed, holidays like Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti will keep being recognized only in some states—not across the country.