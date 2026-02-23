SC rejects Swamy's plea against Tirupati laddus review committee
India
The Supreme Court has turned down Subramanian Swamy's plea against Andhra Pradesh setting up a one-man committee to review the SIT report on the Tirumala laddu controversy.
The judges made it clear that this new review won't mess with ongoing criminal investigations—both can happen side by side without stepping on each other's toes.
SIT was formed to look into alleged irregularities
A SIT was formed to look into alleged irregularities in distributing laddus at Tirumala temple.
Swamy worried that reviewing the SIT's work could undermine its authority, but the court said these are two separate processes: SIT's investigation is criminal, while the committee's is administrative.
So, both can go ahead independently—no overlap, no drama.