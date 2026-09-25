Son of judge, who heard ECI case, is ECI lawyer 

On September 23, Justice Sharma had opined that the matter should be referred to a Constitution Bench.

His opinion, according to LiveLaw, seemed to endorse the current selection process for Chief Election Commissioners and Election Commissioners and that it suggests that the "Selection Committee cannot be held to be biased merely because it is executive-heavy."

The Act controversially replaces the Chief Justice of India with a Cabinet Minister, nominated by the Prime Minister, in the selection panel for appointing ECs.