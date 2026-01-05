SC says no to plea stopping PM Modi's chadar at Ajmer Dargah

Why does it matter?

This decision keeps a nearly 79-year-old tradition going and shows the court's reluctance to get involved in symbolic religious gestures by political leaders.

It also means debates over historical or religious claims—like whether the dargah stands on an old Shiva temple—should be settled in civil courts, not through public interest petitions.

The timing matters too: Urs celebrations at Ajmer Sharif are just around the corner, with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju recently offering a chadar on behalf of PM Modi.