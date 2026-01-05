SC says no to plea stopping PM Modi's chadar at Ajmer Dargah
The Supreme Court has turned down a petition that tried to stop Prime Minister Modi from sending a ceremonial chadar to the Ajmer Sharif Dargah.
The petitioners argued this tradition, started in 1947, isn't backed by the Constitution and argued that the dargah is not protected under Article 26.
But the judges said these kinds of requests are not justiciable and declined to intervene.
Why does it matter?
This decision keeps a nearly 79-year-old tradition going and shows the court's reluctance to get involved in symbolic religious gestures by political leaders.
It also means debates over historical or religious claims—like whether the dargah stands on an old Shiva temple—should be settled in civil courts, not through public interest petitions.
The timing matters too: Urs celebrations at Ajmer Sharif are just around the corner, with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju recently offering a chadar on behalf of PM Modi.