On camera: Delhi man thrashed, wife molested, son stripped naked 

A violent incident took place in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar on January 2, where a man was beaten up and his wife was allegedly molested. The couple's son was also stripped naked and thrashed in public. The incident occurred at a gym located in the basement of Rajesh Garg's house. According to the police, Garg alleged that Satish Yadav, the gym caretaker, cheated him and tried to take over the business, leading to an ongoing dispute.

Escalation of conflict Dispute escalates into violent confrontation On January 2, Garg and his wife went to check a water leakage issue in the basement when Yadav and some men followed them inside. An argument broke out, during which Garg was punched and kicked by the men. His wife was allegedly molested during this confrontation. When their son came down after hearing the commotion, he was dragged outside, stripped naked, and beaten up publicly by the accused men.

Evidence collected CCTV footage captures public assault CCTV footage of the incident shows the alleged assault and is being scrutinized to determine the sequence of events. "My son's wedding is in 10 days. He was beaten badly. I saw him lying on the road," Garg said. He also alleged that both his sons left home after the attack and have since been unreachable. "We don't know where they are," he said.