On camera: Delhi man thrashed, wife molested, son stripped naked
What's the story
A violent incident took place in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar on January 2, where a man was beaten up and his wife was allegedly molested. The couple's son was also stripped naked and thrashed in public. The incident occurred at a gym located in the basement of Rajesh Garg's house. According to the police, Garg alleged that Satish Yadav, the gym caretaker, cheated him and tried to take over the business, leading to an ongoing dispute.
Escalation of conflict
Dispute escalates into violent confrontation
On January 2, Garg and his wife went to check a water leakage issue in the basement when Yadav and some men followed them inside. An argument broke out, during which Garg was punched and kicked by the men. His wife was allegedly molested during this confrontation. When their son came down after hearing the commotion, he was dragged outside, stripped naked, and beaten up publicly by the accused men.
Evidence collected
CCTV footage captures public assault
CCTV footage of the incident shows the alleged assault and is being scrutinized to determine the sequence of events. "My son's wedding is in 10 days. He was beaten badly. I saw him lying on the road," Garg said. He also alleged that both his sons left home after the attack and have since been unreachable. "We don't know where they are," he said.
Charges filed
Legal action taken against accused
A case has been registered at Laxmi Nagar police station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). These include provisions for voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint, criminal trespass, and assault or use of criminal force to outrage a woman's modesty. Additional charges were filed for joint liability and criminal intimidation. Satish has been arrested, while the other three, Vikas Yadav, Shubham Yadav, and Omkar Yadav, remain at large.