'26 Indians forced into Ukraine war': SC seeks Centre's response

The Supreme Court has sought a response from the Union Government on a habeas corpus petition seeking directions for the safe repatriation of 26 Indian nationals allegedly detained in Russia and forced to fight in the Ukraine war. A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant issued a notice to the Centre after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta sought time to obtain instructions.

Allegations detailed Petitioners allege continuous inaction by authorities The petitioners' counsel claimed there has been "continuous and uninterrupted inaction" by authorities. They alleged the stranded Indians are being forced to fight in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The 26 Indian nationals had gone to Russia on tourist or student visas with promises of legitimate employment but were allegedly detained and forced into military structures linked to Russian armed forces.

Communication breakdown Last communication received between September-October 2025 The petition states that the last communication from these individuals was received mostly between September and October 2025. They were reportedly stationed near active conflict zones like Kupyansk and Chelyabinsk. In several cases, the families have since lost contact with them completely, leaving them without any verified information about their safety, medical condition or whereabouts. "We are stuck in Russia. We are fighting a war against Ukraine for a foreign state unwillingly," the counsel submitted.

Advertisement

Diplomatic plea Families appeal for diplomatic intervention Despite repeated appeals to various Indian authorities, the families said they have not received any concrete help, causing severe emotional distress and economic hardship. They said they are dependent on diplomatic intervention by the Union Government for tracing and securing their relatives' safe return. The petition, which invokes the Supreme Court's jurisdiction under Article 32, contends that the State has an ongoing constitutional obligation to defend the life and liberty of Indian citizens even outside the country's territorial limits.

Advertisement