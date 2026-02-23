SC seeks Centre's response on drastic NEET-PG cut-off reduction India Feb 23, 2026

The Supreme Court wants the Centre to clarify why NEET-PG 2025 qualifying marks were slashed so drastically, especially for reserved categories.

Petitioners say this move could hurt fairness and patient safety.

The government says it's about filling vacant seats and that similar changes have happened before.

Next hearing (date to be notified).