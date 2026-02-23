SC seeks Centre's response on drastic NEET-PG cut-off reduction
India
The Supreme Court wants the Centre to clarify why NEET-PG 2025 qualifying marks were slashed so drastically, especially for reserved categories.
Petitioners say this move could hurt fairness and patient safety.
The government says it's about filling vacant seats and that similar changes have happened before.
Next hearing (date to be notified).
With lower cut-offs, way more candidates are now eligible for postgraduate medical seats—increasing eligible candidates by about 95,000-100,000—but many worry this could mean less qualified doctors, even though authorities say the reduction prevented seat wastage.
For students, it's a huge shift in competition; for patients, it raises questions about future healthcare quality.