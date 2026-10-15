SC seeks explanation on NEET PG 2026 keys and responses
India
The Supreme Court has asked the government to explain why NEET PG 2026 answer keys and candidate responses aren't shared with students.
This comes after a plea from the Democratic Medical Association, which says candidates deserve to see their questions, answers, and how they were graded, so everyone knows their scores are fair.
Jaipur test glitches prompted re-exam
The push for more transparency follows technical glitches at a Jaipur test center during the August 30 exam, which led to a re-exam on September 5.
Now, both the Union government and National Medical Commission have been asked to respond.