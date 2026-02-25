SC steps in after NCERT book calls judiciary corrupt
The Supreme Court has stepped in after NCERT's new Class 8 Social Science book highlighted "corruption in the judiciary."
Chief Justice Surya Kant said the court won't stand for what he described as defamation of the institution, especially since other areas like politics or bureaucracy weren't mentioned.
Senior lawyers had already raised concerns about this one-sided focus.
Debate on how we teach students about institutions
This chapter, part of the updated curriculum, talks openly about issues like corruption, slow court processes, and huge case backlogs—citing numbers as high as 47 million pending cases in district courts alone.
Senior lawyers have objected that the chapter singles out the judiciary unfairly and misses out on "constitutional morality."
The debate highlights how we talk about problems in our institutions—and why balance matters when young people are learning about them.