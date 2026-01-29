SC steps in for jailed climate activist Sonam Wangchuk

Supreme Court orders specialist check after health concerns

After Wangchuk's wife raised worries about his stomach issues from allegedly contaminated jail water, the Supreme Court wasn't convinced by Rajasthan's reports of routine jail check-ups.

The judges have now called for a government gastroenterologist to examine him and report back by February 2, 2026.

Meanwhile, Wangchuk's wife is also challenging his detention as unfair, with the next hearing is expected on February 2, 2026.