SC steps in for jailed climate activist Sonam Wangchuk
India
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, 59, has been locked up in Jodhpur Central Jail since September 2025 under the National Security Act.
He's accused of sparking violence during protests in Ladakh for statehood and special constitutional status—a movement that sadly saw four people killed and about 90 injured.
Supreme Court orders specialist check after health concerns
After Wangchuk's wife raised worries about his stomach issues from allegedly contaminated jail water, the Supreme Court wasn't convinced by Rajasthan's reports of routine jail check-ups.
The judges have now called for a government gastroenterologist to examine him and report back by February 2, 2026.
Meanwhile, Wangchuk's wife is also challenging his detention as unfair, with the next hearing is expected on February 2, 2026.