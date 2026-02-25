SC suggests making voting mandatory to strengthen democracy

Debate on voter turnout gaps

The court pointed out that NOTA rarely changes outcomes or improves candidate quality, noting it was exercised by a minuscule share of the electorate and separately lamenting that educated and well-off voters often do not vote as much as others.

Meanwhile, the government pushed back, saying voting isn't a fundamental right and only Parliament can change election laws.

With voter turnout gaps still an issue, this debate could shape how future elections work—and how much your vote really counts.