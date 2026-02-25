SC suggests making voting mandatory to strengthen democracy
The Supreme Court has suggested making voting mandatory—not necessarily involving penalties—to help strengthen democracy and make the NOTA (None of the Above) option less relevant.
This came up during a hearing on whether NOTA should count as a real candidate in uncontested elections, as proposed by the Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy.
Debate on voter turnout gaps
The court pointed out that NOTA rarely changes outcomes or improves candidate quality, noting it was exercised by a minuscule share of the electorate and separately lamenting that educated and well-off voters often do not vote as much as others.
Meanwhile, the government pushed back, saying voting isn't a fundamental right and only Parliament can change election laws.
With voter turnout gaps still an issue, this debate could shape how future elections work—and how much your vote really counts.