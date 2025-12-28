SC to hear CBI plea against Sengar's rape sentence suspension

The Supreme Court will hear the Central Bureau of Investigation 's (CBI) appeal against the Delhi High Court 's order suspending Kuldeep Singh Sengar's life sentence in the 2017 Unnao rape case. The hearing is scheduled for December 29 and will be conducted by a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. The CBI had filed its appeal on Friday, challenging the high court's decision to suspend Sengar's life term till his appeal against conviction and sentencing is decided.

Legal proceedings Sengar's conviction and ongoing legal battles Sengar was convicted in December 2019 for his role in the Unnao rape case and was sentenced to life imprisonment along with a ₹25 lakh fine. Although his sentence was suspended in this case, he continues to serve a 10-year sentence for another CBI case related to murder. His appeal against this conviction is also pending before the court, according to ANI.

Allegations made Victim accuses investigating officer of collusion The victim and her mother recently met CBI officials in Delhi, alleging that an investigating officer colluded with a judge to favor the accused. The victim claimed, "The complaint is that the investigating officer has wronged me." She alleged that this collusion was intended to break her courage and prevent her from pursuing the case further.