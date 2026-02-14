SC to hear petitions against Sarma over viral video
India
The Supreme Court is set to hear petitions against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 16, after a video allegedly showing him firing a rifle at people from a specific community went viral.
The clip stirred up major backlash online and offline, with political leaders and the public demanding action.
Petitioners say don't trust state or central agencies
CPI leader Annie Raja and others have asked the court to order FIRs against Sarma and set up a special investigation team (SIT), saying they don't trust state or central agencies to handle it fairly.
The video, first posted by Assam BJP's official X account on February 7 but quickly deleted, has sparked accusations of hate speech and calls for accountability—especially with Assam's assembly elections just around the corner.