SC to hear petitions against Sarma over viral video

Petitioners say don't trust state or central agencies

CPI leader Annie Raja and others have asked the court to order FIRs against Sarma and set up a special investigation team (SIT), saying they don't trust state or central agencies to handle it fairly.

The video, first posted by Assam BJP's official X account on February 7 but quickly deleted, has sparked accusations of hate speech and calls for accountability—especially with Assam's assembly elections just around the corner.