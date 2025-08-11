SC to hear plea on income-based reservation in government jobs
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case calling for income-based prioritization within the reservation system for Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) in government jobs.
The petition, filed by Ramashankar Prajapati and Yamuna Prasad, claims that current reservations mostly help wealthier people within these groups, leaving out those who are less well-off.
The court has asked the central government to respond by October 10.
What this could mean for the future
If the court backs this idea, it could mean a major shift in how reservations work—making sure they actually reach those who need support most.
For many young people hoping for fairer opportunities, this could be a big step toward reducing inequality and making the system more inclusive for everyone within SC and ST communities.