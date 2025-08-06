SC to Maharashtra: Phase out hand-pulled rickshaws in Matheran

Court ends 78-year-old practice

This move finally ends a 78-year-old practice that the court compared to forced labor, saying it goes against basic rights and social justice.

The plan is to swap out hand-pulled rickshaws for e-rickshaws and make sure current pullers get support.

The court made it clear: protecting both people's dignity and Matheran's environment can go hand-in-hand, and money issues shouldn't slow things down.