Next Article
SC to Maharashtra: Phase out hand-pulled rickshaws in Matheran
The Supreme Court has told Maharashtra to phase out hand-pulled rickshaws in Matheran within six months, calling the practice "inhuman" and a blow to human dignity.
Since regular vehicles aren't allowed in this eco-friendly hill station, these rickshaws have been the main way to get around.
Court ends 78-year-old practice
This move finally ends a 78-year-old practice that the court compared to forced labor, saying it goes against basic rights and social justice.
The plan is to swap out hand-pulled rickshaws for e-rickshaws and make sure current pullers get support.
The court made it clear: protecting both people's dignity and Matheran's environment can go hand-in-hand, and money issues shouldn't slow things down.