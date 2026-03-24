SC to review Parsi panchayat rule on inter-religion marriages India Mar 24, 2026

The Supreme Court is set to review a petition challenging a Nagpur Parsi Panchayat rule that kicks out Parsi women who marry non-Parsi men, while men in the same situation get to keep their religious status.

The case comes from Dina Budhraja, who married a Hindu man but still practices Zoroastrianism and now faces exclusion just because of her marriage.