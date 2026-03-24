SC to review Parsi panchayat rule on inter-religion marriages
India
The Supreme Court is set to review a petition challenging a Nagpur Parsi Panchayat rule that kicks out Parsi women who marry non-Parsi men, while men in the same situation get to keep their religious status.
The case comes from Dina Budhraja, who married a Hindu man but still practices Zoroastrianism and now faces exclusion just because of her marriage.
Other Parsi panchayats don't follow this rule
Budhraja says the rule is unfair and violates basic constitutional rights by treating women differently than men.
She also points out that other Parsi panchayats in cities like Delhi and Kolkata don't follow this rule, raising questions about whether it's really essential to the faith.