SC worried about West Bengal voter list update ahead elections India Mar 24, 2026

The Supreme Court is worried about how West Bengal is updating its voter lists ahead of the April elections.

While other states managed this process without much trouble, West Bengal's revision has hit several roadblocks.

The Bench raised concerns about the revision process; Chief Justice Surya Kant noted that revisions in other states had happened smoothly, while Justice Joymalya Bagchi stressed that the fundamental and constitutional rights to participate in an election are to be protected; that is the bottom line for us.