Scared husband lets wife, lover go after suspecting murder plot India Mar 19, 2026

In Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, Rajkumar let his wife leave with her lover after he suspected she was planning to kill him.

His fears grew when he found nude photos, Facebook posts about murders involving cement and drum, and even a photo of himself labeled neela drum aur cement on her phone, details eerily similar to the infamous 2025 Meerut case where a woman and her boyfriend killed her husband, dismembered him, and hid the body in a blue drum filled with cement.