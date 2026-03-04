'Scary sounds throughout day': Chennai passenger returns from Dubai
India
After getting stuck in Dubai due to sudden airspace closures triggered by US-Israeli airstrikes and the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader, several Chennai residents have safely returned.
Dharshini, one of the passengers, shared that it was "scary" hearing strange sounds throughout the day, adding to everyone's anxiety.
Passengers describe their experience
Even with all the uncertainty, Dubai managed to keep essentials like electricity, internet, and groceries fully stocked.
Offices quickly switched to remote work and there was a strong police presence for safety.
Passengers like Sunil Gupta said he was "very worried" and "anxious" and that he wanted to return home.