Scattered showers, storms to hit Tamil Nadu until August 18
India
Heads up, Tamil Nadu! Scattered showers are expected across the state until August 18, with the north and the Western Ghats getting most of the action.
Thunderstorms should help cool things down for many, though some northern interior areas might stay a bit warmer.
Bay low may close 9% gap
A low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal is behind these wet days, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to the Nilgiris and Theni on Thursday and Friday, and a significant increase in rainfall to places like Chennai and Villupuram from August 16-18.
The good news: this rainfall could help close Tamil Nadu's 9% seasonal rainfall gap.