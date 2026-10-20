Schaeffler India CEO Kadam detained after CO2 leak killed 2
India
Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Harsha Gopal Kadam, CEO of Schaeffler India, was taken into police custody following a deadly carbon dioxide gas discharge at Schaeffler's Talegaon factory near Pune that killed two contract workers during scheduled cylinder replacement on June 9.
Police are looking into Kadam's role because, under Indian law, he is responsible for workplace safety.
Factory heads legally liable Kadam probed
By law, factory heads must keep employees safe, but criminal charges need real proof of negligence.
Kadam is under investigation as the official in charge at the site.
Meanwhile, Schaeffler India says business is running as usual and it is cooperating with investigators and would continue to do so.