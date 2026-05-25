Scheduled Chennai power outage Tuesday 9am to 2pm.
India
Heads up, Chennai! There'll be no electricity in several neighborhoods this Tuesday from 9am to 2pm.
It's all for scheduled maintenance, so if you're in the affected areas, plan ahead to avoid surprises.
Outage hits T. Nagar, Saligramam, Virugambakkam
The outage will hit T. Nagar (including Duraisamy Road and North Usman Road), Dasarathapuram (like Logaya Colony and Arunachalam Road), Saligramam (Arcot Road, Kumaran Colony), plus Virugambakkam, K. K. Nagar, Chinmiya Nagar, and Thiruverkadu and Iyyappanthangal.
Make sure your devices are charged and your day is sorted.
Power should be back by 2pm if all goes well.