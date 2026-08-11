School bus hits pothole, catches fire, 17 students safely evacuated
India
17 students had a scary moment in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, when their school bus caught fire after hitting a pothole.
A suspected short circuit set off smoke and flames, but thankfully all the kids made it out safely, even though their bags and books were lost in the blaze.
Driver stops bus, evacuates students
The bus driver didn't waste a second. He stopped immediately and got everyone off before things got worse.
Locals nearby jumped in to help too, and firefighters arrived soon after to put out the fire.
This close call comes about 10 months after another serious bus fire in Jaisalmer, raising fresh concerns about how safe these busses really are for students.